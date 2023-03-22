Xi Jinping Goes to Moscow

On Wednesday, Xi Jinping returned to Beijing from Moscow following a three-day state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. While the pair have met dozens of times in the past decade, this week’s talks have drawn unprecedented global attention. Xi’s first visit to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 came mere days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin on allegations of war crimes. For a globally isolated Moscow, Beijing’s support has been critical. Battered by sanctions and frozen assets, Russia’s economy has been bolstered by China—which now imports more oil from there than anywhere else. Some U.S. government officials have estimated China is spending billions to amplify Russian propaganda justifying the invasion. The days of talks resulted in a lengthy joint statement, which highlights China’s “willingness to play an active role in resolving” the war and lays the blame firmly at NATO’s feet. It also asserts broader alignment on issues ranging from Taiwan to fighting “color revolutions” to technological partnership as part of a “new era” of cooperation. How has much changed during this meeting and what does it mean for the Russia-China relationship going forward? —The Editors